BRIEF-Mothercare year profit up 37 pct
May 21, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mothercare year profit up 37 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Mothercare Plc

* Uk like-for-like sales up 2.0% with gross margin stabilised, total UK sales down (0.9)%

* International like-for-like sales up 5.6%, constant currency total sales up 12.4%

* Still much to do and trading conditions may remain challenging

* Underlying profit before tax up 37% at £13.0m (fy2013/14: £9.5)

* Statutory reported loss before tax of £(13.1)m (fy2013/14: £(26.3)m)

* Ending year with net cash of £31.5m compared to net debt £(46.5)m in fy2013/14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

