BRIEF-Eurocastle Investment Q1 normalised FFO falls slightly to 4.3 mln euros
#Financials
May 21, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eurocastle Investment Q1 normalised FFO falls slightly to 4.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Eurocastle Investment Ltd :

* Reports Q1 2015 normalised FFO of 4.3 million euros ($4.77 million) or 0.13 euro per share, compared to 4.4 million euros and 0.13 euro per share reported for Q4 2014

* Adjusted net asset value pro forma for April 2015 capital raise is 554.8 million euros or 7.66 euros per share, compared to 258.4 million euros and 7.92 euros per share for Q4 2014

* Says adjusted NAV pro forma for April 2015 capital raise reflect net proceeds of 304.5 million euros or 7.66 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
