BRIEF-Car dealership Inchcape sees revenue rise as new CEO takes his seat

May 21 (Reuters) - Inchcape Plc

* Group revenue was £2.191bn, up by 4.1% at constant currency (0.9% below last year at actual currency)

* Like for like revenue was up by 4.9% at constant currency (0.3% below last year at actual currency) in 4 months to end april

* We continue to expect group to deliver a robust underlying constant currency performance in 2015

* Group has begun year by delivering positive trading momentum, in line with our expectations Further company coverage: (Reporting By Costas Pitas)