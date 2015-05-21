FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Car dealership Inchcape sees revenue rise as new CEO takes his seat
May 21, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Car dealership Inchcape sees revenue rise as new CEO takes his seat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Inchcape Plc

* Group revenue was £2.191bn, up by 4.1% at constant currency (0.9% below last year at actual currency)

* Like for like revenue was up by 4.9% at constant currency (0.3% below last year at actual currency) in 4 months to end april

* We continue to expect group to deliver a robust underlying constant currency performance in 2015

* Group has begun year by delivering positive trading momentum, in line with our expectations Further company coverage: (Reporting By Costas Pitas)

