FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Amlin Q1 gross written premium falls 1.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 21, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Amlin Q1 gross written premium falls 1.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Amlin Plc :

* Had a good start to 2015 with limited loss activity and an excellent investment return of 1.7 pct for Q1

* Gross written premium for three months ended 31 march 2015 was £1,260.2 million (31 March 2014: £1,276.7 million)

* US catastrophe renewal rates reduced by an average of 6.5 pct, while international catastrophe renewals experienced average rate decreases of 10.5 pct

* Investment return accumulation is expected to be more muted for rest of year with volatility picking up as US Federal Reserve Bank starts to raise rates from current historically low levels

* Income in both marine and aviation and property and casualty businesses was impacted by weakness in euro

* No major catastrophe losses in period and large losses were modest at £6.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.