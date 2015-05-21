FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards sees Q2 sales of at least 340 mln SEK
#IT Services & Consulting
May 21, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards Ab :

* Q1 Ebitda Sek -6.8 million

* Q1 net sales sek 139.9 million

* Says revenues for Q22 2015 are foreseen to amount to at least sek 340 m

* Says q2 and onwards is expected to yield a positive operating result

* A positive operating cash flow was generated during the first quarter. This positive development has continued further during the second quarter to date.

* The company does not today foresee any further need of capital injection despite the strong growth of volumes that is expected during the remainder of the year

* Repeats recently raised 2015 sales forecast of revenue exceeding 1.5 billion crowns Link to Q1-report: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)

