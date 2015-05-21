BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare divests branded, generic products portfolio to Strides Pharma entities

May 21 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd :

* Aspen Global incorporated has entered into agreement with Strides Singapore for a consideration of about $92 million

* Entered into agreement with Strides (Australia) Pharma PTY LTD for a consideration of approximately A$265 million

* Transactions form part of Aspen’s communicated strategic intent to focus attention in areas where most value can be added and to lessen complexity

* Transactions are conditional upon, inter alia, approval of australian foreign investments review board