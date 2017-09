May 21 (Reuters) - Virgin Money Holdings (Uk) Plc

* Appointment of Glen Moreno as chairman with effect from 21 May, 2015

* Glen will also serve as chairman of nomination committee

* Glen was appointed as an independent non-executive director on 1 January, 2015