BRIEF-Pyrolyx takes over CCT Stegelitz GmbH
#Financials
May 21, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pyrolyx takes over CCT Stegelitz GmbH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Pyrolyx AG :

* Takes over rival CCT Stegelitz GmbH

* CCT Stegelitz GmbH will be fully integrated into Pyrolyx AG, which will continue to invest in CCT’s production site in Stegelitz in German region of Saxony-Anhalt

* Acquisition of CCT shall be financed by issuance of Pyrolyx AG convertible bonds and a cash capital increase with an issue price of 103.00 euros ($114.89) per share

* As part of transaction, CCT shareholders shall be issued 104,000 shares of Pyrolyx through a capital increase in kind, representing approximately 16 pct of fully diluted and outstanding Pyrolyx shares at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
