FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Digital Bros increases investment in Starbreeze
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 21, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Digital Bros increases investment in Starbreeze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Starbreeze AB :

* Digital Bros increases its investment in Starbreeze AB via Varvtre AB

* Digital Bros has agreed to acquire from Varvtre a total of 1,167,278 Starbreeze common shares for $3.32 million

* Says purchase will be made in two steps (Jan. 1, 2016 and April 1, 2016) at an average price of $2.7414 (about 22.85 Swedish crowns) per share

* Total investment, including first investment in 5 million shares announced on March 23, 2015, will be $8.2 million and combined average price per purchased share will be $1.64 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.