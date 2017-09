May 21 (Reuters) - Adveo Group International SA :

* Signs collaboration deal with Double A

* Says under the deal Double A to use distribution network of Adveo (Calipage, Plein Ciel, Elite group, Office Deal, Buro +) and Adveo to increase its product offer Source text: bit.ly/1HjHRQe

