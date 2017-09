May 21 (Reuters) - Strategic Investments A/S :

* Implements share buy-back program

* Says program includes shares for a maximum value of 5.0 million Danish crowns ($748,536.61)

* Share buy-back to last from June 8, 2015 to Nov. 30, 2015

