BRIEF-Liberty Holdings says assets under management of 646 bln rand at March 31
May 21, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Liberty Holdings says assets under management of 646 bln rand at March 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd

* Single premium new business gross inflows are up 10 pct to 5.0 billion rand for three months to March

* Our association with standard bank remains a significant competitive advantage on african continent

* Assets under management across group amount to r646 billion at 31 March 2015 (31 December 2014: r633 billion)

* Returns on shareholder investment portfolio for period were in line with benchmark for 2015

* Retail insurance operations indexed new business grew by 3 pct to r1.5 billion for period in three months ended 31 March

* Corporate indexed new business improved by 8 pct to r158 million

* Stanlib’s assets under management (excluding on-balance sheet property portfolio) at 31 March 2015 amounted to r533 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
