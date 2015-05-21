FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RISCO Ltd. proposes merger to Electronics Line 3000
#Communications Equipment
May 21, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RISCO Ltd. proposes merger to Electronics Line 3000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Electronics Line 3000 Ltd :

* RISCO Ltd. proposes merger to Electronics Line 3000 Ltd.

* Proposal to consider a merger between Electronics Line 3000 and a fully owned subsidiary of RISCO

* Proposed merger contemplates purchase by RISCO of all of company’s issued and outstanding share capital held by public for a cash consideration of 0.46 euro ($0.5118) per share

* As a result subsidiary would be merged with and into Electronics Line 3000 and Electronics Line 3000 would become a wholly owned subsidiary of RISCO and its controlling shareholders Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8988 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

