BRIEF-Tungsten Corp says to raise 15 mln stg via placing

May 21 (Reuters) - Tungsten Corp Plc
* Placing for company to improve its cash position and to continue with investment required to deliver its stated strategy
* Is currently in talks with respect to a proposed joint venture arrangement with a global financial institution
* To raise 15 mln stg from a firm and conditional placing via an accelerated bookbuild
* Placings have been underwritten in full by Canaccord Genuity
* Placings will comprise a placing of 5 mln new ordinary shares of 0.438p