BRIEF-Tungsten Corp says to raise 15 mln stg via placing
May 21, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tungsten Corp says to raise 15 mln stg via placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Tungsten Corp Plc

* Placing for company to improve its cash position and to continue with investment required to deliver its stated strategy

* Is currently in talks with respect to a proposed joint venture arrangement with a global financial institution

* To raise 15 mln stg from a firm and conditional placing via an accelerated bookbuild

* Placings have been underwritten in full by Canaccord Genuity

* Placings will comprise a placing of 5 mln new ordinary shares of 0.438p Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
