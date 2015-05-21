BRIEF-Tungsten Corp says to raise 15 mln stg via placing

May 21 (Reuters) - Tungsten Corp Plc

* Placing for company to improve its cash position and to continue with investment required to deliver its stated strategy

* Is currently in talks with respect to a proposed joint venture arrangement with a global financial institution

* To raise 15 mln stg from a firm and conditional placing via an accelerated bookbuild

* Placings have been underwritten in full by Canaccord Genuity

* Placings will comprise a placing of 5 mln new ordinary shares of 0.438p