May 21 (Reuters) - Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA :

* SFL announces pre-lease agreement with Revolution 9

* Revolution 9 signs 6-year, fixed-term lease with SFL for whole of “Le Vaisseau” at Issy-Les-Moulineaux.

* Lease will take effect at start of 2016

(Gdynia Newsroom)