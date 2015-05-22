FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Conduit Capital's H1 HEPS rises 17.9 pct to 9.9 cents
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Conduit Capital's H1 HEPS rises 17.9 pct to 9.9 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Conduit Capital Ltd

* Condensed consolidated unaudited results for the six months ended 28 February 2015

* Headline earnings per share increased by 17.9 pct to 9.9 cents (February 2014: 8.4 cents)

* Net underwriting margin reduced to 2.4 pct during period under review (3.6 pct as at February 2014)

* Net asset value per share increased to 172.8 cents for six months ended Feb 28 (February 2014: 160.6 cents)

* Board has not recommended any dividend payment to ordinary shareholders for six months ended 28 February 2015 (2014: NIL) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.