May 22 (Reuters) - Seamless Distribution AB

* SEQR simplifies mobile shopping along with the e-commerce supplier E37.

* Says is now releasing the new Instant Checkout which enables shopping via mobile units through as few steps as possible

* The solution has been integrated in E37's mobile-adapted checkout, and SWEdala Outlet's webshop is the pilot customer.