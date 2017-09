May 22 (Reuters) - Photocure ASA :

* Announces exclusive partner for Hexvix in Australia and New Zealand

* Will receive 500,000 euros ($557,100.00) in milestone payments for rights to Hexvix in territory, of which Photocure has received 250,000 euros

