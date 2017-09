May 22 (Reuters) - TagMaster AB :

* Rights issue significantly oversubscribed, announces new strategic shareholder - LMK Ventures AB

* Says rights issue and private placement give TagMaster proceeds of about 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.62 million)before issue costs

