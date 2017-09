May 22 (Reuters) - New Venturetec AG :

* H1 gain of $14,552,789 compared with a loss of $15,528,399 in same period 2013/14

* H1 net asset value per share increased from $9.93 to $12.85 which equals 29.4 pct during reporting six month period Source text: bit.ly/1FrBv39 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)