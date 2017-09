May 22 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 Notteroy - Tonsberg :

* Divisional director Martin Mello sells all owned 500 equity certificates in Sparebank 1 Nøtterøy - Tønsberg at 112.00 Norwegian crowns ($14.90)

* Ownership after the transaction is 0 equity certificates in SpareBank 1 Nøtterøy - Tønsberg Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5175 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)