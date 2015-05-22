FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zinzino Q1 operating profit up at SEK 6.8 million
May 22, 2015 / 9:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zinzino Q1 operating profit up at SEK 6.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Zinzino AB :

* Q1 operating profit 6.8 million Swedish crowns ($821,752.27) versus 2.7 million crowns year ago

* Q1 total revenues 109.0 (75.5) million crowns, representing a growth of 44 pct

* Will be entering two new markets in 2015 - Germany and Canada

* Says is confident that launch of new product concepts will help achieve growth targets with average sales growth of 25 pct over next three years with improved profitability every year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2750 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

