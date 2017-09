May 22 (Reuters) - Amper SA :

* Receives communication from its supplier Cisco regarding commercial debt renegotiation Amper has with the company

* Says to apply to financial institutions to modify a clause of its agreement with creditors for debt restructuring due to the provider opposition

* Failure to modify the section of agreement may lead to insolvency proceedings Source text for Eikon:

