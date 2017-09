May 22 (Reuters) - BKS Bank AG :

* Q1 net interest income 36.1 million euros ($40.32 million)versus 39.1 million euros year ago

* Q1 net commission income 12.9 million euros versus 11.7 million euros year ago

* Q1 consolidated net income after tax 11.7 million euros versus 10.5 million euros year ago

* Core capital ratio as of March 31, 2015 at 10.7 percent versus 11.2 percent year ago