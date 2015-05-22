FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Meal Replacement launches capital increase of up to 3.6 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 22, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Home Meal Replacement launches capital increase of up to 3.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Home Meal Replacement SA :

* To increase capital by up to 230,364 euros ($257,824) in nominal value, that is 1.77 million new shares

* New shares nominal value at 0.13 euro per share, share premium of 1.90 euro per share

* Total value of capital increase to reach up to 3.6 million euros (230,364 euros nominal value and 3.37 million euros share premium)

* Says preferential subscription in proportion of 1 new share for each 7 shares held

Source text: bit.ly/1K8iV0W

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
