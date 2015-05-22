FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spar Nord Bank prepares to issue hybrid core capital
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spar Nord Bank prepares to issue hybrid core capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Spar Nord Bank A/S :

* Prepares to issue hybrid core capital

* Says planned issue is expected to take place at beginning of June, and loan will amount to some 350 million Danish crowns ($52.53 million)

* Loan will have a perpetual term and have an option for early redemption 5 years after issuing date

* Granted a mandate to Nykredit Markets to head the offering process in cooperation with Spar Nord Markets

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6625 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.