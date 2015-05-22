BRIEF-Spar Nord Bank prepares to issue hybrid core capital

May 22 (Reuters) - Spar Nord Bank A/S :

* Prepares to issue hybrid core capital

* Says planned issue is expected to take place at beginning of June, and loan will amount to some 350 million Danish crowns ($52.53 million)

* Loan will have a perpetual term and have an option for early redemption 5 years after issuing date

* Granted a mandate to Nykredit Markets to head the offering process in cooperation with Spar Nord Markets

