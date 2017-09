May 22 (Reuters) - Ablynx Nv

* Taube Hodson Stonex Partners LLP announce 4.35 pct shareholding in Ablynx

* Received a notification of shareholdings from Taube Hodson Stonex Partners LLP

* Taube Hodson Stonex Partners LLP notified that they have exceeded 3 pct threshold and now hold 2,363,541 Ablynx shares, which represent 4.35 pct of current 54,324,572 outstanding shares of Ablynx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: