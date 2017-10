May 22 (Reuters) - Vastned Retail NV :

* Expands premium city high street portfolio with acquisition in Amsterdam for 108 million euros ($120.31 million)

* Acquired the building located on Kalverstraat 11-17/Rokin 12-16 in Amsterdam

* Transfer will take place on 1 June 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1HlM2Lq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)