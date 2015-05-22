BRIEF-Zealand Pharma Q1 Lyxumia royalty revenue up 67%, net result swings to loss

May 22 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Q1 total revenue 6.3 million Danish crowns ($941,535.15) versus 85.0 million crowns year ago

* Q1 royalty revenue on Lyxumia of 6.3 million crowns, an increase of 67 pct versus Q1 2014

* Q1 net loss 55.5 million crowns versus profit 28.8 million crowns year ago

* Maintains its financial guidance for 2015

* Net operating expenses in 2015 are expected at a range of 225 million - 235 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6912 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)