BRIEF-Zealand Pharma Q1 Lyxumia royalty revenue up 67%, net result swings to loss
#Healthcare
May 22, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zealand Pharma Q1 Lyxumia royalty revenue up 67%, net result swings to loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Q1 total revenue 6.3 million Danish crowns ($941,535.15) versus 85.0 million crowns year ago

* Q1 royalty revenue on Lyxumia of 6.3 million crowns, an increase of 67 pct versus Q1 2014

* Q1 net loss 55.5 million crowns versus profit 28.8 million crowns year ago

* Maintains its financial guidance for 2015

* Net operating expenses in 2015 are expected at a range of 225 million - 235 million crowns

($1 = 6.6912 Danish crowns)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
