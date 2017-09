May 22 (Reuters) - Black Earth Farming Ltd :

* Q1 gross profit of usd 2.3mn (1.3)

* Q1 sales revenue of USD 14.1mn (25.4)

* Q1 operating loss of USD -3.9mn (-9.3)

* Q1 net loss of USD -2.1mn (-19.6)

* Spring seeding completed as at end of 21 May 2015. Total 2015 crop area expected at approximately 150k Ha. Link to Q1-report: here " Further company coverage: