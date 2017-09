May 22 (Reuters) - Quintain Estates And Development Plc :

* FY NAV per share 122p (2014: 115p)

* FY profit after tax: £37.9 mln (2014: £52.9 mln)

* Initial target to grow to 500 homes at Wembley Park within five years

* Maturing Wembley Park investment assets delivering £9.3m net rental income (2014: £4.3 mln)

* Selectively expanded London portfolio delivering £4.1m net rental income (2014: £0.1 mln)