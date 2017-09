May 22 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group Plc :

* Market conditions for Winterflood improved in quarter with an increase in investor risk appetite

* Assets under management increased 9 pct year to date to £10.6 billion with solid net inflows

* Group remains well positioned for remainder of current financial year

* Banking continues to generate solid returns with loan book up 6.1 pct year to date to £5.6 billion