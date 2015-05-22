FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nationwide Building Society CEO to retire in July 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Nationwide Building Society

* Nationwide building society has today announced that it is intended that its chief executive, graham beale, will retire at or around date of agm in july 2016.

* By summer 2016 mr beale will have spent nine years as chief executive and 13 years as a member of board.

* Nationwide will now begin process of identifying a successor for mr beale. An announcement will be made in due course. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

