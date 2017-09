May 22 (Reuters) - Atea ASA :

* Enters into agreement with Sør-Trøndelag county

* Order value estimated at 30 million Norwegian crowns ($3.99 million)

* Agreement to run for 2 years with an extension option for additional 2 years

