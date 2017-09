May 22 (Reuters) - Thrace Plastics Co SA :

* Plans to invest 30 million euros ($33.48 million) in groups' subsidiaries in FY 2015, of which 25 million euros in new production lines and 5 million euros in upgrading of machinery Source text: bit.ly/1K7O84C

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)