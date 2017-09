May 22 (Reuters) - Agrarius AG :

* EBITDA 2014 up by 2.007 million euros to 0.888 million euros ($990,830.40)(year ago -1.119 million euros)

* FY revenue up 30.9 pct to 3.404 million euros (last year: 2.601 million euros)

* FY total income 329,000 euros (last year: loss of 1.798 million euros)

* Forecast 2015: increase in turnover to more than 4.1 million euros