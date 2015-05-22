FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GSK submits application for Japanese approval of asthma drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* Submits Japan regulatory application for mepolizumab in severe eosinophilic asthma

* Mepolizumab is an anti il-5 monoclonal antibody delivered in a 100mg fixed dose via a subcutaneous injection every four weeks

* New drug application for mepolizumab has been submitted to MHLW for adults and adolescents aged 12 years or older

* Regulatory filings in a number of countries, including US and EU, underway. Further submissions are planned during course of 2015 Further company coverage:

