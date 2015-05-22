FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tieto refinances its long-term syndicated credit facility
May 22, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tieto refinances its long-term syndicated credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Tieto Oyj :

* Refinances its long-term syndicated credit facility

* Says has refinanced its long-term syndicated credit facility with a new facility of 150 million euros ($167.60 million)

* Says has today signed a new 150 million euro long-term syndicated revolving credit facility (RCF) to refinance its existing long-term syndicated RCF

* New 150 million euro unsecured syndicated revolving credit facility matures on May 22, 2020 with two one-year extension options

* Existing 100 million euro facility was agreed in 2011 and was due to mature in May 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

