May 22 (Reuters) - Rodina OJSC :

* Says approves credit agreement with Timashevskoye branch of Sberbank for up to 54 million roubles ($1.08 million)

* Credit will run up to 1 year Source text: bit.ly/1Lk3yTr

Further company coverage: ($1 = 50.0450 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)