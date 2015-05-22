FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BGZ BNP Paribas terminates loan agreements with Invico
May 22, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BGZ BNP Paribas terminates loan agreements with Invico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Invico SA :

* BGZ BNP Paribas terminates loan agreements with the company

* The termination follows Invico’s lack of installment payments

* Loan sums to be paid back are 1.3 million zlotys ($351,600) and 1.1 million zlotys plus interest

* As all the three banks serving the company’s debt, BGZ BNP Paribas, Bank Zachodni WBK and mBank, terminated their loan agreements with the company, it plans to negotiate its debt restructuring with the above banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6972 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
