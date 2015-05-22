FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Plus500 updates on dialogue with FCA
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Plus500 updates on dialogue with FCA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd :

* Responds to recent speculation regarding current status of plus500uk’s dialogue with FCA

* Can confirm that on Jan 9, its UK subsidiary was required by FCA to appoint skilled person to conduct a review of its anti-money laundering and financial sanction systems

* Skilled person’s review is normally a confidential process but in light of recent events board believes it is prudent to inform market of review

* Has put in place comprehensive remediation plan to re-enable currently suspended customers, with approximately 40 staff expected to work on process over coming weeks

* Expect to provide further update by company’s AGM, due to be held on May 27

* Regarding new plus500uk customers, plus500uk is in dialogue with Skilled Person about onboarding process

* Intend to resolve these issues within as short a time as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.