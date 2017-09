May 22 (Reuters) - Scandi Standard publ AB :

* Signs new supply agreement with Coop Norway

* This is expected to lead to additional sales of about 250 million Norwegian crowns ($32.83 million) annually, phased in from August 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6155 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)