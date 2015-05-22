FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Resilient Property Income Fund to raise about 2.8 bln rand via rights issue
#Financials
May 22, 2015

BRIEF-Resilient Property Income Fund to raise about 2.8 bln rand via rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Resilient Property Income Fund Ltd

* Intends undertaking a rights offer to Resilient shareholders (“shareholders” or “resilient shareholders”) in order to raise approximately r2.8 billion

* Resolved to undertake rights offer as part of a broader funding strategy for company’s pipeline of acquisitions and developments as well as for strategic opportunities

* Will be offered a total of 32 696 124 Resilient shares at an issue price of r85 each in ratio of 9.50326 new Resilient shares for every 100 Resilient shares held on Fri, 5 june 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
