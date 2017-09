May 22 (Reuters) - ABN Amro Chairman:

* Agree with finance minister’s conclusion that an IPO is the best option for selling ABN Amro

* ABN Amro endorses finance minister’s plans to privatise the bank through an IPO

* Internal preparations made this past year are well on track, managing board and supervisory board believe ABN Amro is ready for IPO (Bengaluru Newsroom)