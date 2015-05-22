FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novo Nordisk says 3-year Saxenda treatment reduced diabetes risk
May 22, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Novo Nordisk says 3-year Saxenda treatment reduced diabetes risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S

* Treatment with obesity drug Saxenda for three years reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared with placebo

* Over the course of this 160-week, randomised, blinded phase 3a trial, the time to onset of type 2 diabetes was 2.6 times longer with Saxenda

* In addition, the risk of developing type 2 diabetes was reduced by approximately 80 pct and statistically significant for those being treated with Saxenda. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

