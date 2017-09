May 22 (Reuters) - KBC Ancora CVA :

* To distribute an interim dividend amounting to 1.36 euros ($1.50) gross per share on June 3, 2015

* No final dividend will be distributed

* Ex-date June 1

* Payment date June 3

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)