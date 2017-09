May 22 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financière Tradition SA :

* Decision to increase share capital in connection with a scrip dividend to capital reserves

* Each shareholder can elect to receive dividend in cash or in new shares (scrip dividend); issue price of new shares is set at 57 Swiss francs ($60.51)per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9420 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)