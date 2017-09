May 22 (Reuters) - Biosynex SA :

* Signs agreement for merger by absorption of Prodiag

* Merger ratio will be 1 Biosynex share for 4 Prodiag shares

* To issue 3.75 million new shares for proceeds of 15.75 million euros ($17.35 million)

($1 = 0.9080 euros)