FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Finland's Scanfil makes 35 SEK/share cash bid for Sweden's Partnertech
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
May 25, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Finland's Scanfil makes 35 SEK/share cash bid for Sweden's Partnertech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Scanfil Oyj

* Scanfil Oyj announces a recommended cash offer of sek 35 per share to the shareholders in Partnertech AB

* Says board of directors of Partnertech has unanimously recommended partnertech’s share-holders to accept offer

* The two largest shareholders in Partnertech, Bure Equity AB and Traction, holding in aggregate approximately 65.9 percent of the total number of shares and votes in Partnertech, have undertaken towards Scanfil to accept the Offer, subject to certain conditions.

* Sees transaction to increase Scanfil’s turnover and operating profit for year 2015

* Price offered for each Partnertech share represents a premium of 26.8 percent compared to closing price on 22 may 2015, last trading day prior to announcement, of sek 27.60

* Total value of offer amounts to sek 443,274,370 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.