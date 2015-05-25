FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vogbue Management to lower stake, MNI to sell shares in Hyperion
May 25, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vogbue Management to lower stake, MNI to sell shares in Hyperion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Hyperion SA :

* Plans to dematerialize 17 million own shares subscribed for MNI SA

* Vogbue Management Ltd obliged to buy 3,266,860 series F shares of company from MNI SA for 13.1 million zlotys ($3.5 million)

* MNI SA acquired series F shares following the exercise of series A warrants of the company

* Vogbue Management’s stake in company will decrease to 19.55 percent from 23.11 percent after dematerialization of shares and acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7416 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

